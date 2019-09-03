Jaguars split in boys soccer

The North Laurel Jaguars put a stop to their four-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout over Garrard County on Thursday but took another loss on Saturday to Taylor County in the Bronco Cup, 1-0.
With the win and loss, the Jaguars are now sitting at a 2-7 record.
Game One
North Laurel 4, Garrard County 0
On Thursday, the Jaguars traveled to Garrard County where they shutout the Golden Lions 4-0.
North Laurel’s defense was strong on Thursday and were able to keep the ball out of the goalie box, as goalkeeper Henry Chappell only had to make two saves on the night against Garrard County.
North Laurel’s Kievan Hutson led the Jaguars with two goals on Thursday, while John Votaloto had one goal and Shawn Robinson also contributed one goal for North Laurel.
Noah Steely, Antonio Coria and Brayden Cassidy all had one assist each on Thursday.
This was the Jaguars second win and second shutout of the season, as the Jaguars found a 1-0 win over Wayne County earlier this season.
Game Two
Taylor County 1, North Laurel 0
After handing a team a shutout on Thursday, the Jaguars were handed a shutout on Saturday.
North Laurel faced Taylor County on Saturday in the Bronco Cup held at Frederick Douglas, where the Jaguars were handed a close 1-0 shutout.
Though the Jaguars took the loss, Chappell was strong from the goalie box, as he had 11 saves in the game and only allowed one goal.
Taylor County’s Kacy Perkins passed the ball to David Silva who found the Cardinals’ one goal of the game.
The Jaguars’ offense had several shot attempts as well but couldn’t get one to go in the net, as Taylor County goalkeeper Landon Crews had to save 11 North Laurel shots attempts on Saturday.
The Jaguars will be back in action on Monday, as they host Southwestern. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
