Jaguars suffer 6-1 loss at Russell County

It was another tough outing at the plate for the North Laurel Jaguars on Tuesday night when they traveled to take on the Russell County Lakers and came away with a 6-1 loss on the road.
The loss comes one day after the Jaguars fell to Somerset 8-0 and struggled on offense. North Laurel shared those same struggles on Tuesday, collecting just four hits throughout the game against the Lakers. The Jaguars had a few base runners on the night and most finished stranded on base.
Seth McClure, Will Hellard, Brady Gilmore, and Corey Broughton each had a single for North Laurel on Tuesday. Blake Vanhook drove in the Jaguars’ only run, allowing Noah Rush to score in the top of the second inning.
Jacob Wyatt started on the mound for the Jaguars. He pitched four innings, allowing four hits and three runs, while striking out three batters. Seth Elkins and Connor McKeehan each threw for one inning as relief to Wyatt.
Russell County took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning to get things started. North Laurel responded with a run in the top of the second when Vanhook’s single scored Rush to tie the game at 1-1, apiece. The Lakers returned fire and added a run in the bottom of the inning, before going on to take over the game after that.
The Lakers scored another run in the bottom of the fourth, two more in the fifth, and another in the sixth to put Russell County up 6-1 and on their way to the win.
The loss is the second in a row for the Jaguars and their seventh in their last eight games. They will look to bounce back this week with a game against Madison Central at home on Thursday, before rounding out their season with a game at home versus Whitley County on Friday.
