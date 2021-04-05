Jaguars suffer first loss of the season, 7-2

LONDON — North Laurel dropped its first game of the season on the diamond after falling to Anderson County on Monday, 7-2.
The Jaguars (2-1) fell behind 4-0 in the second inning, and never recovered during the five-run loss.
“Anderson County is a very good team,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “They hit the ball, played solid defensively and had good pitching today and you will win a lot of games when you do that. We only had three hits and left the bases loaded with the top of our lineup up. “Our pitchers had six walks and one hit batter, so we didn't help ourselves out any,” he added. “Basically, it was just one of those games where you hit six or seven balls really hard and they make plays on all of them. That's baseball and we will try it again on Thursday.”
North Laurel managed only three hits while Nate Sanders took the loss on the mind, lasting one and two/thirds of an inning while giving up one hit, and four runs (no earned runs)
while walking three batters. Jon McCowan tossed one and one/third of an inning, allowing two runs (one earned), and two hits while Connor McKeehan finished the final four innings on the mound, surrendering only two hits, and two runs (one earned) while striking out seven batters.
McKeehan, Gavin Hurst and Corry Broughton each had a hit apiece while Eli Sizemore and Brady Gilmore each drove in a run apiece.
North Laurel will host Madison Southern Thursday with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
