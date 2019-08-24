LEXINGTON — After taking a 14-0 lead in the first half, the North Laurel Jaguars watched the game slip away after Paul Laurence Dunbar found five touchdowns in the second half to secure a 35-26 win over the Jaguars in Friday night’s season opener.
“Overall, I thought we played well,” said North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey. “We played physical, I thought our backs ran well, thought we controlled the ball enough to win the game, we just couldn’t stop them.”
The Jaguars took an early lead after scoring a touchdown with 7:32 left in the first quarter, 6-0.
North Laurel’s David Boggs intercepted the ball with 11:52 left in the second quarter, giving the Jaguars another opportunity to score. Grant Woods found a three-yard touchdown run with 11:33 left in the half, followed by a two-point conversion to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.
“The first half of the game tonight, I felt like we played really well,” said Larkey. “We were very physical, we ran downhill, we controlled the ball, we controlled the clock. We just took control of the game.”
A 39-yard touchdown pass from Dunbar’s Jake Smith to Frank Illunga with 10:14 left in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs their first touchdown of the night, 14-7.
And once the Bulldogs got scoring going in the second half, the Jaguars had a difficult time stopping them.
Just three minutes later, the Bulldogs found a second touchdown to tie the game up at 14 a piece, followed by a seven-yard touchdown run by Dunbar’s Mitchell Joseph to give Dunbar the lead, 21-14, with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
“Then we came back out, they (Dunbar) got the momentum in the second half, they took the ball down and they hit a big play on us and we couldn’t get another drive in,” Larkey said. “In the third quarter and they scored three touchdowns on us.”
North Laurel was able to get within one point of Dunbar with a six-yard touchdown run by Konnor Robinson, 21-20, with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.
Another Dunbar touchdown allowed the Bulldogs to extend their lead once again, 28-20, that was soon answered by a Jaguar touchdown to put North Laurel just two points behind Dunbar, 28-26.
A 33-yard touchdown pass from Dunbar’s Smith to Illunga gave the Bulldogs a 35-26 lead over North Laurel with 2:19 left in the game and the Jaguars weren’t able to come up with an answer, taking the 35-26 loss to the Bulldogs.
“That team has so much more speed,” Larkey said. “We do not have the overall team speed that that team has. We just couldn’t compete with that this year.
“We missed a few tackles in the second half the enabled those guys to score. That’s the speed that they’ve got. Seeing that type of speed is going to help us for the rest of the season.”
North Laurel will be back in action on Friday, as the Jaguars host Floyd Central.
Larkey is hoping to see his Jaguars step up their game next week.
“Our kids just need to keep competing,” he said. “If they keep looking like they did tonight, they’re going to win football games and they’re going to be in great shape when it comes time for district.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
