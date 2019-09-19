Jaguars use second-half rally to knock off Perry Central

HAZARD -- In what coach David Broyles labeled as his team's "best offensive performance of the season", North Laurel fought back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Perry Central, 5-3.
The Jaguars came into the contest with hopes of winning consecutive games for the first time this season, and they were able to accomplish the feat by never giving up, according to Broyles.
"This was a good win for us. We started a little slow in the first half and gave up a couple of goals, but took over in the second half," he said.
"Our boys willed their way to a win," he added. "We were able to fight back and continued to show will and determination. My boys weren't going to be beaten."
Antonio Coria and Kievan Huston each scored two goals in the win while Brayden Cassidy added one goal. Huston also led the team with three assists while Gage Knight and Gavin Tincher each finished with an assist apiece.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, the Jaguars rallied to tie the game at two apiece in the second half before falling behind 3-2.
North Laurel fought back and scored three unanswered goals while improving to 4-8-1 during the process.
"Hopefully this will give us some momentum," Broyles said. "This wasn't a bad Perry Central team. This was a hard-fought victory and my boys had to find a way and will themselves to a victory."
The Jaguars were scheduled to play Madison Southern on Thursday and will host Whitley County Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.