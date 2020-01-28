Jomaru Brown named Madness OVC Player of the Week after leading Colonels to pair of road wins

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky University sophomore Jomaru Brown was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Monday.
Brown averaged 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists-per-game over a pair of EKU road wins last week.
The 6-2 guard knocked down a career-high six three-pointers and finished with 31 points to lead the Colonels to an 80-74 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night in Cookeville.
He went for 24 points, two assists and two steals in the victory at Jacksonville State on Thursday. Brown sank four free throws in the final minute to seal the triumph over the Gamecocks.
The native of Raleigh, North Carolina shot 58.3 percent (7-of-11) from deep and 92.3 percent (12-of-13) from the stripe over the week.
Brown has now scored more than 20 points in six consecutive games. He leads the OVC in scoring during league play at 23.6 points-per-game.
Brown’s play has sparked EKU to a 6-2 start in league play and sole possession of third place.
The Colonels return home to host UT Martin (Thursday) and Southeast Missouri (Saturday) this week at McBrayer Arena.
