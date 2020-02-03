LONDON — It wasn’t a pretty win but in the end, South Laurel coach Jeff Davis will take it.
Davis’ Cardinals continued to display the region’s best defense while having just enough offense to hand 50th District foe Williamsburg a 59-46 loss.
The Cardinals (18-4) were able to wrap-up a perfect 6-0 district mark by using an 11-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Yellow Jackets (11-11, 1-3).
The game was tied at 34 apiece with 2:34 remaining before South Laurel went on the 11-0 run that saw the Cardinals take the lead for good at 45-34 entering the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight,” Davis said. “Thank goodness for our defense and our rebounding. We only hit one 3-pointer tonight and our shots just weren’t falling. We forced a lot of shots that we normally don’t. We tried to get going, but crazy turnovers and odd things were happening. Thank goodness our defense was there tonight. It kept us in the game tonight.”
“The end of the third quarter we were able to pull away after the run we had,” he added. “We picked our energy up. That was the ball game right there. That was big for us. We were tied with them and the final two minutes of the third quarter we were able to put the run together. The run helped us get the momentum.”
South Laurel was able to outscore Williamsburg, 17-15, in the fourth quarter to secure the 13-point victory.
Senior Matt Cromer led the way with a game-high 30 points while Brett Norvell added 13 points.
Caleb Rose led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points while Dalton Ponder followed with a nine-point scoring effort.
Davis said he’d like to see more out of his team offensively, but on the flip side, he mentioned how happy he has been with his team’s defensive play.
“If you look over the last two weeks with how it has been, we’ve had tough games with Barbourville, Whitley, Bell and now this one,” he said. “They haven’t been pretty, but we have been able to get the win. Our defensive play has kept us right there in each of those games.
“To keep Williamsburg at 46 points with the way they’ve been scoring lately is pretty good,” Davis added. “I believe they had been averaging 80-some points the past four games. They had been shooting 57 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3. So they’ve been playing well. I’m proud of our defense tonight. That’s what won the game for us.”
The Cardinals will be back in action on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Harlan County.
South Laurel 59, Williamsburg 46
Williamsburg 13 9 9 15 46
South Laurel 14 11 17 17 59
Williamsburg (46) — Rose 12, Ponder 9, Hunter 8, Thomas 6, J. Bray 5, Steely 3, L. Bray 3.
South Laurel (59) — Cromer 30, Payne 4, Jones 2, Hostettler 8, Norvell 13, Anders 2.
