LONDON — Crosstown rivals North Laurel and South Laurel hooked up in a thriller during the two sixth grade teams’ matchup on Tuesday.
The Jaguars managed to score early and held an 8-0 lead throughout the contest before seeing the Cardinals attempt to rally late in the game to force overtime.
South Laurel was five yards away from scoring a touchdown with 1.9 seconds remaining, but North Laurel’s Cooper Robinson broke up a pass attempt in the end zone to wrap up the win for his team.
The win allowed North Laurel to complete a three-game sweep of the Cardinals after seeing both the seventh and eighth-grade teams win on Monday.
The first quarter was marred by turnovers.
The Jaguars fumbled the ball with 5:33 left in the opening period as the Cardinals’ Clay Mullins pounced on the ball to give his team possession at North Laurel’s 30-yard line with 5:33 remaining in the period.
The Jaguars answered on defense with an interception that eventually set up the games only touchdown.
North Laurel’s Robinson broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run to give his team a 6-0 lead. The Jaguars added the two-point conversion to push their advantage to 8-0 at the 3:40 mark.
A fumble kept North Laurel from adding to its lead right before the end of the period as South Laurel’s Bryce Hall recovered the ball.
The Cardinals failed to take advantage of the miscue but forced another turnover with 6:35 remaining in the first half.
The Jaguars’ defense stepped up to the occasion and kept South Laurel from scoring allowing North Laurel to take an 8-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Cardinals had a chance to cut into the Jaguars' lead late in the third quarter, but once again couldn’t reach pay dirt.
South Laurel drove to the North Laurel 16-yard line, but failed to convert, allowing the Jaguars to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The final minutes of the fourth quarter turned out to be nerve-wracking for fans of both teams.
South Laurel’s Garrison Brown hauled in a 53-yard pass reception with 1:23 remaining and was pushed out of bounds at the North Laurel 14-yard line.
But once again, the Jaguars made a key play on defense and intercepted a pass attempt.
The Cardinal defense held and South Laurel received the ball back with 15 seconds remaining at the North Laurel 40-yard line.
South Laurel’s Toby Dotson completed a 35-yard pass to Brown with 1.9 seconds remaining, setting up a first and goal situation at the Jaguar five-yard line.
The Cardinals failed to score though after North Laurel’s Robinson broke up a pass as time expired.
