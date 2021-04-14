KABC 13th Region Coach of the Year

featured
Roy Ashley Combs was born on January 6, 1973 in Richmond, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 at his home in Ormond Beach, FLorida after a short, but hard fought, battle with cancer. While growing up Ashley called both Kentucky and Florida his home. Ashley had a very div…
