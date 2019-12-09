LONDON — It wasn’t easy, but in the end, it was a win over one of the top teams in the 13th Region.
North Laurel captured its second win in a row after holding off a much-improved Harlan County squad by pulling out a 66-63 victory during Saturday’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
The Jaguars (2-1) led by as many as 15 points before falling behind by one point with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 63 apiece, North Laurel senior Cole Kelley was able to seal the deal for the Jaguars by connecting with the game-winning shot with only 1.8 seconds remaining.
Even though North Laurel wasn’t able to put the game away after building a double-digit lead in the second half, Jaguar coach Nate Valentine was pleased to see his team rally to pick up the win.
“This is the team we are right now. I’d love to beat everybody by 30 and win every game, but we’re just not there yet,” he said. “It’s going to take time. We’ve got some new guys out there and with me being a new coach with these guys, all of this is completely new to them. It’s going to take time.
“Right now, we are grinding it out, and if we have to do that every night, we will,” Valentine added. “That will just make us better as we move ahead in the season. The important thing is that we find ways to win, no matter what the situation is.”
Freshman Reed Sheppard led the way for North Laurel with 22 points and nine assists.
With starter Isaiah Alexander out due to a back injury and freshman Ryan Davidson missing the last few minutes of the fourth quarter after fouling out, Sheppard and his teammates stepped up and hit some crucial shots and free throws.
Kelley scored 16 points and added seven rebounds while Clay Sizemore came off the bench and hit four crucial 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Davidson tallied 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the win.
And when the going got tough, North Laurel found a way to score, according to Valentine.
“It’s about trying to win every possession right now and about winning games to get better,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to practice next week and get ready for the next game.”
North Laurel built a comfortable 36-24 lead at halftime and looked to be in control in the second half after taking a 41-26 advantage. But Harlan County rallied and managed to take a 62-61 lead with 58.5 seconds remaining.
Sheppard followed with two made free throws while the Black Bears hit one free throw to tie the game at 63 apiece which set up Kelley’s game-winning shot.
“A lot of this is on me. I’ve got to do a better job getting these guys into an offensive rhythm,” Valentine said of his team’s struggles on offense in the second half. “Our tempo is really good and we are getting in a lot of possessions, we’re just not efficient right now. We were hoping to get into the 70s tonight, that was our goal.
“Give credit to Harlan County for making a great run at us with eight of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half,” he added. “That’s hard to do even when you aren’t guarded. I thought we moved the ball around today. I was extremely proud of the way we battled.”
North Laurel will be back in action at home Friday against Leslie County (7:30 p.m.) before hosting Oneida Baptist Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Legacy Nissan Classic
North Laurel 66, Harlan County 63
Harlan County 11 13 19 20 63
North Laurel 15 21 16 14 66
Harlan County (63) — Spurlock 23, Noah 12, Turner 2, Cole 17, Huff 9.
North Laurel (66) — Sheppard 22, Bruner 3, Elmore 2, Kelley 16, Davidson 11, Sizemore 12.
Thursday’s Game
Legacy Nissan Classic
North Laurel 61, Montwood (Texas) 46
North Laurel built a 36-16 lead in the first half and never looked back during its 61-46 Legacy Nissan Classic win over Texas’ Montwood High School.
The Jaguars (1-1) hit 24-of-51 shot attempts from the floor while out-rebounding the Rams, 39-28, during the 15-point victory.
“It was good to come out and get a win,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “There are a lot of things we can work on, but I think we were able to get some of those first-game jitters out of the way tonight.”
Freshman Ryan Davidson followed his 21-point, seven-rebound effort against Collins by leading North Laurel with an 18-point scoring effort during Thursday night’s win. He also pulled down seven rebounds and blocked a shot.
Senior Cole Kelley added 16 points and seven rebounds while freshman Reed Sheppard finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
“We were playing against a very scrappy Montwood team that played hard,” Valentine said. “They beat us to a lot of balls and we have to correct that, but Isaiah (Alexander) and Reed (Sheppard) getting banged up some our other guys stepped up and helped us to the win.”
Legacy Nissan Classic
at North Laurel
North Laurel 61, Montwood (Texas) 46
Montwood 8 8 17 13 46
North Laurel 16 20 14 11 61
Montwood (46) — Tinajero 3, Herrera 1, Jackson 8, Carzoli 12, Ortiz 6, Morales 16.
North Laurel (61) — Sheppard 10, Elmore 5, Kelley 16, Davidson 18, Alexander 2, Black 2, Sizemore 6, Messer 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.