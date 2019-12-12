Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden wins prestigious Hornung Award

LEXINGTON — Lynn Bowden claimed one of college football’s top honors on Wednesday when he was named winner of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.
The award is given by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Bowden set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, broke the Southeastern Conference’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turned in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history, holds the highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and delivered at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven starts at quarterback (and missed a seventh by a single yard vs. Georgia).
The Wildcats won five of his seven starts at quarterback while advancing to a fourth-straight bowl game. Bowden leads the Southeastern Conference in all-purpose yards and is averaging 153 yards per game going into a New Year’s Eve matchup against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.
Bowden led the Wildcats with 1,235 yards and hauled in 348 yards receiving, most on the team. He was thrust into the quarterback position following injuries to starter Terry Wilson and backup Sawyer Smith.
