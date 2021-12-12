Listed below are runners who made the Area 8 First Team through the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association as voted on by the area coaches.

The KTCCCA divides the state into nine areas and recognizing student/athletes from each area. 

First Team Area 8

2021

Elementary Girls

Emmie Caldwell – North Laurel – Runner of the Year

Abigail Atwood – Southwestern

Sophia Bradshaw – Corbin

Gracyn Cook – Pulaski Co.

Aria French – Rockcastle Co.

Holly Hacker – Bush Elementary

Isabell Lopez – Corbin

Adalynn Murray – Pulaski Co.

Delaney Smith – Owsley Co.

Cami Spray – Corbin

Michelle Reynolds, Southwestern – Coach of the Year

Elementary Boys

Tanner Simpson – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year

Cayden Cecil – Green Co.

Carson Collett – North Laurel

James Hardy – Somerset Christian

Tripp Hoseclaw – Somerset

Luka Lopez – Corbin

Mason Reynolds – Southwestern

Blake Robinson – South Laurel

Trevor Smith – Jesse Lay

Zane Upchurch – Wayne Co.

Michael Spray, Corbin – Coach of the Year

Middle School Girls

Abigail Bastin – Lincoln Co. – Runner of the Year

Maggie Bertram – Pulaski Co.

Lauren Crouch – North Laurel

Jaycee Frye – Corbin

Alex Herren – Corbin

McKinley Mastin – North Laurel

Lauren Partin – Lynn Camp

Mary Simons – Corbin

Rose Stanko – South Laurel

Maliyah Swinney – Rockcastle Co.

Riley Vickers – North Laurel

Rachel Gaynor, North Laurel – Coach of the Year

Middle School Boys

Reese Arno – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year

Henry Bowling – Williamsburg

Jacob Brannon – Bell Co.

Caleb Caldwell – North Laurel

Jackson Couch – Southwestern

Matthew Perez – Corbin

Trenton Pool – North Laurel

Caleb Sargent – Wayne Co.

Nicholas Stewart – Bell Co.

Kaleb Terrell – Corbin

Clayton White – Lynn Camp

Brandon Smiley, Southwestern – Coach of the Year

High School Girls

Taylor Allen – North Laurel – Runner of the Year

Madison Bertram – Taylor Co.

Alex Cundiff – Pulaski Co.

Alexis Dotson – Rockcastle Co.

Kate Golden – Southwestern

Mary Hope Jackson – Corbin

Makenna Jenson – Taylor Co.

Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp

Madeline Peterson – Southwestern

Alexis Slone – Lincoln Co.

Marc Estep, Lynn Camp – Coach of the Year

High School Boys

Caden Miracle – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year

Jonah Black – Corbin

Alex Coleman – Williamsburg

Alex Garcia – North Laurel

Trevor Hanson – Southwestern

Josh Hoskins – North Laurel

Sean Simons – Corbin

Will Stanko – South Laurel

Jacob Tapscott – South Laurel

Nathaniel Turner – Southwestern

Landon White – Lynn Camp

Jason Stewart, Bell Co. – Coach of the Year

