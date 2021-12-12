Listed below are runners who made the Area 8 First Team through the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association as voted on by the area coaches.
The KTCCCA divides the state into nine areas and recognizing student/athletes from each area.
First Team Area 8
2021
Elementary Girls
Emmie Caldwell – North Laurel – Runner of the Year
Abigail Atwood – Southwestern
Sophia Bradshaw – Corbin
Gracyn Cook – Pulaski Co.
Aria French – Rockcastle Co.
Holly Hacker – Bush Elementary
Isabell Lopez – Corbin
Adalynn Murray – Pulaski Co.
Delaney Smith – Owsley Co.
Cami Spray – Corbin
Michelle Reynolds, Southwestern – Coach of the Year
Elementary Boys
Tanner Simpson – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year
Cayden Cecil – Green Co.
Carson Collett – North Laurel
James Hardy – Somerset Christian
Tripp Hoseclaw – Somerset
Luka Lopez – Corbin
Mason Reynolds – Southwestern
Blake Robinson – South Laurel
Trevor Smith – Jesse Lay
Zane Upchurch – Wayne Co.
Michael Spray, Corbin – Coach of the Year
Middle School Girls
Abigail Bastin – Lincoln Co. – Runner of the Year
Maggie Bertram – Pulaski Co.
Lauren Crouch – North Laurel
Jaycee Frye – Corbin
Alex Herren – Corbin
McKinley Mastin – North Laurel
Lauren Partin – Lynn Camp
Mary Simons – Corbin
Rose Stanko – South Laurel
Maliyah Swinney – Rockcastle Co.
Riley Vickers – North Laurel
Rachel Gaynor, North Laurel – Coach of the Year
Middle School Boys
Reese Arno – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year
Henry Bowling – Williamsburg
Jacob Brannon – Bell Co.
Caleb Caldwell – North Laurel
Jackson Couch – Southwestern
Matthew Perez – Corbin
Trenton Pool – North Laurel
Caleb Sargent – Wayne Co.
Nicholas Stewart – Bell Co.
Kaleb Terrell – Corbin
Clayton White – Lynn Camp
Brandon Smiley, Southwestern – Coach of the Year
High School Girls
Taylor Allen – North Laurel – Runner of the Year
Madison Bertram – Taylor Co.
Alex Cundiff – Pulaski Co.
Alexis Dotson – Rockcastle Co.
Kate Golden – Southwestern
Mary Hope Jackson – Corbin
Makenna Jenson – Taylor Co.
Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp
Madeline Peterson – Southwestern
Alexis Slone – Lincoln Co.
Marc Estep, Lynn Camp – Coach of the Year
High School Boys
Caden Miracle – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year
Jonah Black – Corbin
Alex Coleman – Williamsburg
Alex Garcia – North Laurel
Trevor Hanson – Southwestern
Josh Hoskins – North Laurel
Sean Simons – Corbin
Will Stanko – South Laurel
Jacob Tapscott – South Laurel
Nathaniel Turner – Southwestern
Landon White – Lynn Camp
Jason Stewart, Bell Co. – Coach of the Year
