KHSAA enacts dead period until April 12

On Friday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced that it will be implementing a dead period for all spring sports until April 12 in reaction to COVID-19. Currently, there are no plans to cancel state championships.
The KHSAA said that the decision was made after consulting with the Governor, public health officials and the Kentucky Department of Education.
According to the press release, during this dead period, no students will not be allowed to participate in any organized team activity in any sport, in any format or at any location where school personnel are involved.
North Laurel Athletic Director Jimmy Durham, who has been with North Laurel High School for 23 years, said he has never seen anything quite like this.
“It’s a crazy time,” Durham said. “It’s uncharted territory. No one really knows how to react and if you look at the training that’s when in for all sports at this point, not just baseball and softball but track and tennis as well, to these kids that have been working out since November with training, open field, conditioning, and then say we’re going to take another three weeks off with no supervision or instruction is obviously going to be a setback. The second half of the spring is definitely going to be interesting.”
The dead period will not only hurt those student athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for the upcoming spring season but could potentially cause some setbacks when looking at revenue the schools make from selling tickets and concessions during spring sports.
“It’s going to cost us 11 homes games between baseball and softball, so if you look at your potential revenue there and with spring sports, you struggle there anyway, we’re looking at anywhere from three- to 4,000 dollars in gate receipts potential loss for us,” Durham said. “In that 11-game cycle there’s the North-South baseball game and other rivalry games for softball, as well. It’s going to be a hit for us, obviously.”
Though Durham is hopeful that the spring sports season will be able to begin on the April 12 date, he also knows that there is always the potential for a longer dead period to be implemented depending on the state of this outbreak.
And with that question still up in the air, Durham said that scheduling games and meets after the dead period has ended will be difficult and will likely cause teams to play a lot of doubleheaders to get in some much needed playing time before postseason play begins.
“Really, as far as scheduling, you can’t even look at makeup dates for games you’re going to lose because who knows what the official start date will be,” he said. “What you may see in the second half of April and May is people doubling up and playing double varsity games and maybe dropping JV schedule to pick up some games they may have lost.”
The following is the full statement released by the KHSAA:
“Effective immediately, all sports and sport-activities, regardless of season, are declared to be in a dead period, congruent with the provisions of Bylaw 24. This prohibition extends through Sunday, April 12. Prior to April 11, and in consultation with the Governor, Public Health Officials and the Kentucky Department of Education, an evaluation will be made for the period going forward.
Students shall not participate in any organized team activity, or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state where school personnel (paid or unpaid) are involved, in attendance, or receiving reports of performance.
Prior approval for sanctioned events through the NFHS sanctioning system, both in and out of state, is hereby rescinded for this period. Member schools should note that without appropriate NFHS sanctioning, provisions of the KHSAA Catastrophic Insurance policy are not in place.
Students may not participate in activities such as weight training, skill development, individual camps (with per team limits on participation), team camps, or open gym or field activities even if no inter-school competition is involved.
Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
School funds may not be expended in support of interscholastic athletics in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
This restricted period does not preclude communication between school, athletic department and coaching representatives to team members and/or families of players on the current roster;
Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a sport or sport-activity team at a school may not be held.
At this point, there are no plans to cancel state championship play in the spring sports and sport-activities of baseball, softball, tennis, track & field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2, but that obviously merits consideration, even with potentially abbreviated seasons. There is also no current consideration to seeking alternate locations or dates for sports state championship play beyond the currently scheduled dates.
The information related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) is ever-evolving, and changes happen quickly. We will inform all stakeholders if there are any changes in circumstances. We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside very quickly, and we have to be leaders in that journey. We also encourage all Kentucky citizens to pay close attention to the CDC and Kentucky health information at kycovid19.ky.gov and strictly adhere to those CDC guidelines, which are always subject to revision as we learn more about the virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.