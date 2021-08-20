The North Laurel Lady Jaguars 2020-21 golf team had Eight girls to be named to the KHSAA First Team All-Academic Team: (left to right) Aubrey Monaco, Kinsley Blair, Autumn Jones, Kendall Hacker, and Haley Griebel. Not pictured, Mea Anderson, Maylee Philpot, and Autumn Begley. | Photo Submitted