LONDON — KY United U17 Girls soccer team picked up a huge honor this past week after defeating Kings Hammer Premier 05 in penalty kick shootouts to win the KY Presidents Cup, and will now advance to represent Kentucky in the USYS Midwest President's Cup Regionals June 15-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The team is coached by Sol Forsythe and is made up of players from Madison Southern, Model High School, South Laurel’s Belle Dotson, Josie Gill, Tess Little, and Ella Rison, North Laurel’s Makayla Mastin and Taryn Reed, and Corbin’s Caroline Steely.
