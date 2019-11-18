The Bush Lady Blue Devils are moving on to Tuesday’s championship game after defeating the Camp Ground Lady Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s semifinal round of the Laurel County Elementary Girls Basketball Tournament, 36-7.
The Lady Blue Devils built up a 21-point lead heading into halftime before sealing the 36-7 win.
“A lot of times, when you get a big lead, your team tends to slack a little bit but I try to tell my girls that we start over every quarter,” said Bush Coach Selena Vaughn. “It does give you some sort of cushion, but I don’t want them to ever feel that way. If they’re aggressive and treating the score just like it’s even, I feel like we’ve got a better shot.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Blue Devils took a 10-0 lead with scores by Katie Sams, McKinley Mastin and Grae Gilliam.
Mastin led the second quarter with six points, while Sams, Gilliam, Baylee Asher and Makyleigh Gilbert each contributed two points to the 14-point quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets responded with three foul shots by Kyle Smith and Sarah Watkins, giving Bush a 24-3 lead heading into halftime.
Harleeanna Mills and Smith each found points for the Lady Yellow Jackets in the third quarter, while holding the Lady Blue Devils to only four points in the third quarter, as well, though Bush was able to keep their comfortable 21-point lead, 28-7.
The Lady Blue Devils added eight more points in the fourth quarter to seal a 36-7 win over Camp Ground and a trip to the championship game.
“What we give on the floor is a team effort,” said Vaughn. “I can’t say enough about our defense. Coming into this game, I asked the girls what this game meant to them and many of them shared that this could possibly be their last game, so I feel like my girls came with everything they had. I ask them every game to bring everything they have, give me 110 percent and as long as they bring their game, I feel like that we have a very, very good chance at any game that they play.”
Bush will be facing Cold Hill in Tuesday’s championship game. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at North Laurel High School.
“I tell my girls that it doesn’t matter who we play, you have got to come prepared, you have got to come willing to do what you’re supposed to do and bring to us what you can give to our team,” Vaughn said. “Everybody on this team has a role and as long as we truly do our jobs, it doesn’t matter who we play, I feel pretty good about it but we’re going to have to win the game with defense.”
Laurel County Girls Elementary Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Semifinals
Bush 36, Camp Ground 7
Bush 10 14 4 8 36
Camp Ground 0 3 4 0 7
Bush (36) – Katie Sams 8, McKinley Mastin 10, Mariella Claybrook 2, Grae Gilliam 10, Baylee Asher 2, Makyleigh Gilbert 2, Mykah Napier 2.
Camp Ground (7) – Harleeanna Mills 2, Kylie Smith 3, Sarah Watkins 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.