The Bush Lady Blue Devils have been named the 2019 Laurel County Elementary Girls Basketball Champions, redeeming last year’s championship loss after finding a 29-12 win over the Cold Hill Lady Cubs in Tuesday night’s championship game.
“Being a Bush student and a Bush ball player, it can be tough sometimes because we put a lot of pressure on them,” said Bush Coach Selena Vaughn. “In saying that, I just can’t speak enough about my kids. I’m am just so honored to be able to coach a great group of girls. I just can’t say enough about the young ladies that they are on the court and off the court.”
Despite the loss, Cold Hill Coach Darrin Hacker said he was extremely proud of his team, who finished their season as runners-up.
“My girls give everything they’ve got and I’m so proud of them,” Hacker said. “It’s a sad day but not because we got beat, because the season is over. I thought it was a really good, fun game. I just wish we had come out on top, of course.”
The Lady Blue Devils took a quick 6-1 lead after two shots by Bush’s Grae Gilliam and a shot by McKinley Mastin with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
The Lady Cubs fought back with a shot by Sydney Blanton to cut down Bush’s lead, 8-7, with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
Bush’s Mariella Claybrook made two foul shots to extend Bush’s lead once again, 10-7, but that was quickly answered by a three-point play by Cold Hill’s Maci Messer to tie the game going into halftime, 10-10.
“They (Bush) got a little rattled the first half but I told them at halftime ‘they are giving us a good game but this is what we came for,’” Vaughn said. “Every game is not going to be easy, so I told them they had to go out there and be willing to just settle down and play their game, give me 110 percent effort on defense and that’s what my girls did.”
The Lady Blue Devils came in hot in the third quarter, adding 11 points while holding Cold Hill to only two, taking a 21-12 lead over the Lady Cubs heading into the fourth quarter.
Bush sealed the win with eight points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Cubs to zero points to find the 29-12 win.
“We had a game plan that the girls had bought into and we’d practiced it a couple days but Bush is a really good team and we tried to stop them as much as we could,” said Hacker. “The girls had a lot of energy but came out in the second half kind of flat. They (Bush) were on fire and we dug ourselves into a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Vaughn said she knew that Tuesday night’s game would all come down to defense.
“Our defense is our biggest strength and I knew if I could get them to halftime and just talk to them and settle them down that I was going to go straight into a press,” she said. “We’ve not been able to press all year. That was the first time my girls have been able to put pressure on the ball full court and that was the difference in the game. I always said that defense was going to win it and it did.”
Laurel County Elementary Girls Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Championships
Bush 29, Cold Hill 12
Bush 8 2 11 8 29
Cold Hill 3 7 2 0 12
Bush (29) – Katie Sams 6, McKinley Mastin 2, Mariella Claybrook 4, Adelyn Maxey 7, Grae Gilliam 8, Makyleigh Gilbert 2.
Cold Hill (12) – Sydney Blanton 5, Maci Messer 7.
