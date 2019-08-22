JACKSON COUNTY — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals started off their season on a high note, after finding a 2-0 (25-21, 25-20) win over Jackson County in Tuesday night’s season opener.
South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones admitted that her Lady Cardinals started off slow on Tuesday night but expects to see them pick it up as the season progresses.
“This is our first game of the season,” Jones said. “The girls are learning new positions and for the majority of the girls, this was their first true varsity experience. I have very high expectations for this team. I am very happy with the win, but we have a long way to go to get where we want to be.”
The Lady Cardinals found a 25-21 win over Jackson County in the first set, despite a slow start. The first set was followed by another win for the Lady Jaguars in the second set, 25-20, for a game 2-0 win.
South Laurel was led in kills by senior Breail Davis, while Jones said that sophomore Autumn Bales and senior Karlyle Brown had a great night serving in Tuesday’s match.
“The more we play together and figure out our strengths, our seniors Haley Bales and Chaney Trosper, and sophomore Rachel Presley will be a very strong presence at the net,” Jones said.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action today, as South Laurel travels to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in the Showdown at the Sunsphere weekend tournament.
Jones is hoping to see her Lady Cardinals continue to compete in today’s tournament.
