LONDON—After finding a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) sweep of the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Monday night, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals will be looking to get a win Wednesday in the 50th District Volleyball Championship game with the Corbin Lady Redhounds.
This was the third matchup of the season for the Lady Colonels and the Lady Cardinals, where South Laurel has claimed all three wins, which South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones admitted was a difficult task.
“It’s really hard to beat a team that many times and Whitley County is a good team,” she said. “And this season, we never really know which team is going to show up on the floor but that’s kind of what happens with girls. We just told them that the past couple games didn’t matter—this is new. We’re going to pretend like this is the first time playing them, we don’t know anything about them, just play lights out and they did. They played really well tonight (Monday).”
In the first set, the Lady Cardinals and Lady Colonels remained close until South Laurel was able to pull away with the 25-16 victory, followed by a 25-15 victory in the second set.
Despite allowing the Lady Colonels a chance to get closer in the third set, the Lady Cardinals still managed to come away with the win, 25-18.
“What impressed me tonight was that we’ve always had one awesome set and then from there on out it’s kind of dwindled and tonight (Monday) we kept it steady,” Jones said. “We kind of started dropping in the third set but we still pulled through. So, I’m pleased with their effort the whole match tonight (Monday).”
The Lady Colonels finished their season with a 15-17 record.
South Laurel will be facing Corbin in the 50th District Volleyball Championship game Wednesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at South Laurel High School.
Jones said she’ll need to see her team bring their “A” game to come away with the win.
“Corbin is going to be ready to play,” she said. “Playing two high energy games back-to-back is going to be tough. We told them in our huddle that they have got to home, have to rest, have to reset and come back tomorrow night (Tuesday) with the same intensity and do the same thing all over again. If they’ll keep their energy up, then we’re good.”
