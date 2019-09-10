Lady Cardinals battle in tough 4-1 loss

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped a tough 4-1 decision to Montgomery County on Monday night.
“It was probably the best team we’ve played, probably the best team that’s been on our schedule to this point,” said South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson. “They were solid all the way around. They worked the ball really well, possessed the ball really well and had some speed.”
South Laurel scored the first goal of the night about 20 minutes into the game when Katie Vance slid one past Montgomery County’s goalkeeper.
The Lady Indians found their first goal five minutes later to tie the game at one a piece.
Montgomery County scored one more goal before halftime to give the Lady Indians a one-goal advantage over the Lady Cardinals going into halftime, 2-1.
The Lady Indians added two more goals in the second half to extend their lead over South Laurel.
Johnson said that despite several shot attempts, his Lady Cardinals couldn’t find the back of the net anymore in the second half, taking a 4-1 loss to Montgomery County.
Despite the loss, Johnson said he was happy with the way his team kept fighting on Monday night.
“We were right there where we wanted to be and battled as much as we could in the second half,” he said. “I told them not to hang their heads—they were a tough opponent. We kept battling toe to toe and had some chances but they were a solid opponent. We stayed right with them, we defended as a unit and when we did get the ball we were able to connect some passes.”
Johnson said that at this point in the season he’s beginning to see his team making major improvements since the start of the season.
“We’re at week five, we’ve halfway through the season and we’ve had some bumps, it’s been a roller coaster,” he said. “But we’re seeing improvements. We’re pleased but we’re not satisfied because we know we’ve got some big games coming up. We’ve got to keep going up the mountain and when we get to the top we’ve got to stay up there.”
South Laurel will be hosting Berea on Thursday, with the game slated for a 6 p.m. start.
“If we pick up where we left off tonight (Monday) and with Johnson Central and score some goals, I like the position that we will be on in Thursday,” Johnson said.
