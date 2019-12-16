HINDMAN — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals were named back-to-back WYMT Mountain Classic champions on Saturday after defeating Hazard, 73-48, while Sydnie Hall set a new girls’ Mountain Classic tournament record after knocking down eight three-pointers.
South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said coming into the tournament his team knew they would have a bullseye on their back but felt like his Lady Cardinals responded well.
“I don’t think we played particularly well the other night, we didn’t shoot well,” he said. “Tonight (Saturday), I don’t know how many threes we had, 15 or 16, and that’s our game—getting up and down the floor, trying to turn you over, speed you up and then when Sydnie (Hall) is doing that, we’re just a different team.
“She knows she has the green light. She didn’t shoot well the other night and we actually talked about that, saying ‘you’re going to have to shoot it, even if you miss some.’ I’ll even let her take some bad threes just to get her going.”
The Lady Cardinals built up a 13-point lead at halftime with Hall, Amerah Steele and Ally Collett combining for eight three pointers in the first half, 38-25.
South Laurel continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring Hazard 35-23 to find the win.
Collett and Hall led the Lady Cardinals with 24 points each while Amerah Steele had 12 points on Saturday.
Collett was named tournament MVP while Steele and Hall were named to the all-tournament team, and Emily Cox took home the Subway Sixth Man award.
Souder is hoping to see his team continue to improve as the season progresses.
“We’re definitely not where we want to be,” he said. “We show glimpses but until we can do that for four quarters, we won’t be satisfied. We even saw some things here that we can take away to work on. Our rebounding has gotten better this tournament, our man-to-man defense has got to get better, little things like that that people don’t see. In order to get better, you’ve got to play these teams, you’ve got to play in these events.”
South Laurel will travel to Whitley County today (Monday) where the Lady Cardinals will face district opponent the Lady Colonels. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
WYMT Mountain Classic
Semifinals
South Laurel 60, Shelby Valley 48
The Lady Cardinals had their hands full for three quarters against Shelby Valley before a 12-0 to begin the fourth quarter allowed then to pull away and record a 60-48 win over the Lady Patriots during semifinal play of Thursday’s WYMT’s Mountain Classic.
The Lady Cardinals secured their second straight trip to Saturday’s WYMT Mountain Classic title game thanks to a 22-point scoring effort from Amerah Steele while Ally Collett added 20 points.
“I thought we started off really good, but we just have a tendency to relax,” Souder said. “They came out in zone and went kind of wide out there, and we just weren’t hitting buckets.
“We told them at halftime it was going to be a battle now. Their tempo and style slowed things down, so we tried make some adjustments,” he added. “We put Clara (Collins) in the middle and she knocked down a shot or two there and that helped. Ally and Amerah hit some big shots late and that was a 12-0 run that stretched things out. That was big for us.”
WYMT Mountain Classic
at Knott Central
Semifinals
South Laurel 60, Shelby Valley 48
South Laurel 15 19 10 16 60
Shelby Valley 13 17 8 10 48
South Laurel (60) — Steele 22, Turner 7, Collett 20, Hall 3, Howard 4, Collins 4.
Shelby Valley (48) — L. Johnson 4, Elswick 12, Newsom 2, Hampton 11, Z. Johnson 12, Owens 7.
Championship Game
South Laurel 73, Hazard 48
South Laurel 25 13 13 22 73
Hazard 13 12 10 13 48
South Laurel (73) – Collett 24, Steele 12, Hall 24, Howard 5, Turner 3, Cox 3, Collins 2.
Hazard (48) – Danner 4, Caudill 14, Sturgill 14, Hagans 2, Mullins 10, Riley 2, Combs 2.
