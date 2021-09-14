LONDON — Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday after clinching the 49th District’s top seed the day before.
The Lady Cardinals ran their record to 8-3-1 after blowing past Harlan County on Tuesday, 10-0. They were led by senior Lyndsay Cox, who finished with three goals.
“I think we moved the ball around well tonight and we were patient with our attack looking for the best options,” Howard said. “It was a solid team effort and everyone played well. It was a good game to get a look at different personnel since we have had some out injured.”
Cox scored South Laurel’s first goal five minutes into the game while the Lady Cardinals added another goal (Josie Gill) a few minutes later to increase Howard’s squad’s lead to 2-0.
Cox’s second goal came from a deflection off a kick during the 12th minute, increasing South Laurel’s advantage to 3-0.
Ella Rison added the Lady Cardinals’ fourth goal of the match during the 24th minute to give South Laurel a 4-0 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals struck again during the 34th minute after a goal by Jadyn Fields while increasing their lead to 5-0. Ashlyn Davis got into the scoring action right before halftime to give her team a 6-0 edge.
South Laurel’s continued to dominate in the second half as Cox, Rachel Hicks and Morgan Taylor (scored twice) each added goals to secure the Lady Cardinals’ eighth win of the season.
