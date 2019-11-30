Though South Laurel Girls Cross Country Coach Carrie Kirby admitted that the 2019 season was very much a roller coaster ride for her team, she believes that the season ended with a lot of positives and hopes that will carry over into next season.
“The goal for the 2019 season was to maintain momentum moving forward and strive for progress,” Kirby said. “In retrospect, we experienced a very challenging season where it was difficult for us to maintain momentum. The season was somewhat of a roller coaster ride; but most importantly, we ended at a high spot.”
The Lady Cardinals finished their season with three individual qualifiers in the KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet, where Phoebe McCowan finished in fourth place, while Lindsay Cox and Ellie Stanko both ran personal bests.
“The positive outcomes of the three individual qualifiers at the state meet were optimistic alternatives to the end of the season when compared to the inability to earn a qualifying team placement at the region meet,” Kirby said.
South Laurel girls cross country team earned accolades at two meets this season, placing third at the Pulaski County Invitational and taking first place at the Wayne County Invitational.
“Another goal for this season was to increase the depth of our team and develop the racing potential of our younger runners,” Kirby said. “We observed three middle school runners, Preslie Brown, Brooklynn Brown and Bailee Pennington, step up to the challenge of varsity racing and prove they have a future in our running programs at South Laurel.”
The Lady Cardinals will be graduating three seniors from the cross country team in seniors Sarah Ford, Emma Woods and Ellie Stanko, all of whom have played pivotal roles in the program over the years.
“We appreciate the girls not only sharing their talent with the program but the positive impact they have had in building it,” Kirby said. “One of the unique qualities about the sport of cross country is that it shares a spring season counterpart known as track and field. Hopefully, our seniors plan on finishing out the year by participating in the 2020 season of track and field.”
As for next year, Kirby believes that Phoebe McCowan will continue to be a major standout for the team. Kirby also expects to see several younger runners step up in the years to come, while also encouraging new athletes to join the team.
“Her (McCowan’s) leadership has proven to be invaluable to South Laurel's running program,” Kirby said. “Lindsay Cox, a fall season dual-athlete, experienced significant growth that was a huge asset. With these two upperclassmen and the three middle school young ladies, next year's girls' roster will still have plenty of room for development when considering the very competitive field of teams in Region 7. As we enter the spring season of track, we want to extend a welcome to new female athletes who wish to try the sport of running.”
