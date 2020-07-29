Lady Cardinals cross country team ready to surprise

LONDON — Carrie Kirby’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal Cross Country Team are one of many teams with hopes of winning their respective regional championship while earning a spot in the State Cross Country Meet in the process.
The Lady Cardinals return one of the best runners in the state in senior Phoebe McCowan. Annabeth Johnson is another senior runner for South Laurel.
“Phoebe is a two-time Region 7AAA Champion (2016 & 2017) and a two-time Region 7AAA Runner-up (2018 & 2019),” Kirby said. “She also had a fourth-place finish at last year's state cross country meet along with countless first-place finishes during her past five seasons of running. Even though Annabeth Johnson will just be a second-year runner, her personal growth last season was remarkable.
“These two ladies are excellent role models for the younger runners because their work ethic extends to the classroom and other extracurricular activities as well,” she added. “Phoebe's passion for running along with Annabeth’s positive attitude will create a contagious practice environment for everyone involved.”
Kirby also returns talented underclassmen that will be key to the team’s success as well.
“Lindsay Cox, a South Laurel Laurel soccer player as well, will be a junior. She was able to run in four meets with the cross country team last season, one of them being the region meet where her time earned a qualifying individual slot for the State meet. If schedules allow, I believe Lindsay could experience even more success this cross country season,” she said. “Preslie Brown will be a returning eighth-grader this season. Her work ethic consistently earned her the fifth position on the team last season.
“Brooklynn Brown and Bailee Pennington will be a returning freshmen,” she added. “Each of them made huge improvements in their racing performances last season. Hannah Tapscott, Montana House, and Autumn Whicker are other returning members. I expect each of these girls to have major breakthroughs in their running careers this season.“
Kirby summed up South Laurel’s keys of the season to be, “committed, accountable, resilient, determined, and savvy.”
“Last year's season was somewhat of a roller coaster ride,” she admitted. “It seemed as though our peaks were followed by low points. I feel like this inconsistency could have been due to a lack of focus. Above all, I believe we need to be intentional and stay focused. One hundred percent effort, 100 percent of the time, will translate into success. It is my goal for us to earn a qualifying team slot at the state cross country meet this season.”
But to accomplish the goal, the Lady Cardinals we’ll have to get past some talented regional teams.
“Each of the teams in our region have experienced, talented runners that provide us with healthy competition throughout the season,” Kirby said. “Each individual runner and this year's team collectively have the potential to achieve great things. That's what makes coaching an awesome task. You get to help athletes identify and develop their talents to ultimately use during competition.”
