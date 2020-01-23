SOMERSET—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals cruised to their fourth straight win on Tuesday night after defeating Southwestern 52-48 on the road.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals saw their record improve to 14-4 and 4-0 versus district opponents.
“I felt like tonight was a signature win for our team,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “Southwestern is a very good team and to come into their place and get a win is huge for our program and kids right now.”
The Lady Cardinals started out hot in the first quarter with 17 points and an eight point effort from Amerah Steele, taking a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
South Laurel struggled offensively in the second quarter with only nine points while the Lady Warriors were able to secure 15 points in the quarter to take a 28-26 lead over the Lady Cardinals heading into halftime.
The Lady Cardinals were down by as much as eight points in the third quarter but battled back with a huge three-pointer by Steele at the end of the quarter to give South Laurel the 39-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Warriors 13-11 with Steele leading with nine points. South Laurel also went 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“The fourth quarter we just felt like our kids fought and just played really tough basketball,” Souder said. “We also made free throws down the stretch.
“Just a good hard fought win, I’m really proud of our team and the fight and composure we showed. Hopefully we can build on this and keep getting better.”
Steele led the Lady Cardinals in Tuesday night’s win with 22 points.
South Laurel will face Madison Southern on Friday as the Lady Cardinals play host to the Lady Eagles. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 52, Southwestern 48
South Laurel 17 9 13 13 52
Southwestern 13 15 9 11 48
South Laurel (52) -- Steele 22, Hall 11, Howard 13, Cox 6.
Southwestern (48) -- Cundiff 9, Harris 8, Wood 7, Loveless 10, Smiddy 9, Young 2, Noritis 1, Foreman 2.
