HAZARD—South Laurel’s Ally Collett made her return to the court on Thursday night to help the Lady Cardinals pick up a 71-56 win over the Hazard Lady Bulldogs.
In January, the senior standout went down in practice with what was ruled a partial tear of posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and has since been working hard to get back in the game. After several weeks of hard work, Collett finally made her comeback on Thursday night where she had 15 points for the Lady Cardinals, including three three-pointers.
"It was a really good win for our team," said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. "Hazard has a really good basketball team. It was great to have Ally back on the court and she handled it great. I probably played her a few more minutes than I wanted to but she did great."
South Laurel knocked down 18 points in the first quarter with Collett and Amerah Steele’s each bringing a four-point effort for the quarter while Syndie Hall and Bree Howard each knocked down a three-point shot. The Lady Cardinals held Hazard to 14 points in the quarter to go into the second quarter with a four point lead, 18-14.
Steele knocked down three three-pointers in the second quarter to help South Laurel add 13 points while the Lady Cardinals’ defense held the Lady Bulldogs to only 10 points in the quarter. South Laurel went into halftime with a 31-24 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs came out in the third quarter to outscore South Laurel 21-19. Collett knocked down three three-pointers in the quarter while Steele had two three-point shots. The Lady Cardinals were hanging onto a five point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 50-45.
South Laurel’s defense laid down in the fourth quarter to hold the Lady Bulldogs to only 11 points while the Lady Cardinals’ offense picked up 21 points in the quarter that helped to give South Laurel the 71-56 win.
The Lady Cardinals had four players with double digit points in the win, with Steele leading the Lady Cardinals with 18 points.
"It was great to have four players in double figures and Amerah with yet another double-double," Souder said. "Good road win at this point in the season."
South Laurel will be back in action on Monday as the Lady Cardinals travel to Clay County. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
South Laurel 71, Hazard 56
South Laurel 18 13 19 21 71
Hazard 14 10 21 11
South Laurel (71) -- Collett 15, Steele 19, Hall 14, Howard 13, Cox 6, Collins 5.
Hazard (56) -- Caudill 22, Mullins 6, Riley 11, Danner 4, Sturgill 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.