The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up their fifth straight win on Friday night after defeating Madison Southern, 65-57.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals saw their record improve to 15-4, 4-0 versus district opponents.
After spending the first six minutes of the game fighting from behind, the Lady Cardinals settled in with the lead when Emily Cox knocked down a shot to give South Laurel a 10-9 lead with 2:58 left in the quarter but Madison Southern quickly answered to put the Lady Eagles back in the lead, 12-10.
Amerah Steele knocked down a three-pointer to give South Laurel the lead once again and the Lady Cardinals pulled away with a 17-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals went on a 12-0 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter, knocking down four straight three-pointers, to give South Laurel a 13-point lead, 29-16.
South Laurel’s defense held the Lady Eagles to only seven points in the second quarter while putting up 16 points, going into halftime with a 10-point lead, 33-23.
The Lady Eagles were able to get within five points of the Lady Cardinals with a three-point play by Maci Daniels, 38-33 with 6:00 left in the third quarter but South Laurel was able to pull away once again to give the Lady Cardinals a 15-point lead heading into the final quarter of play, 49-34.
The Lady Cardinals lead heading into the fourth quarter helped to keep South Laurel ahead after being outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Cardinals the 65-57 win.
The Lady Cardinals were hot from the three-point line, as South Laurel knocked down 12 three-pointers in Friday night’s win, with Steele leading with four three-pointers.
Steele also led her team in points with 28 points on the night.
South Laurel will travel to Wayne County today (Monday) with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 65, Madison Southern 57
South Laurel 17 16 16 16 16 65
Madison Southern 16 7 11 23 57
South Laurel (65) -- Steele 28, Hall 11, Howard 10, Cox 6, Collins 11.
Madison Southern (57) -- Walters 11, Cornelison 18, Daniels 13, Flannery 6, Richardson 9.
