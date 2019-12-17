WHITLEY COUNTY—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up their first district win on Monday night after defeating the Whitley County Lady Colonels, 72-44.
“We told them before the game that in order to reach the goals you want to reach, you’ve got to own your district,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “We knew how hard they (Whitley County) play and Coach (Sean) Pigman is a good friend of mine but of course he was sick, had some stuff going on and couldn’t be here tonight (Monday). He probably would have played us a little tougher because we’re good friends, we’ve coached together, so he knows what I’m thinking.”
Amerah Steele’s nine-point effort in the first quarter helped the Lady Cardinals to seal a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 15-9.
The Lady Cardinals were able to extend their lead to 19 points going into halftime after a huge second quarter by Steele who knocked down 18 points, 47-28.
South Laurel outscored the Lady Colonels 25-16 in the second half to secure the win.
“I was proud of our kids,” Souder said. “We started a little slow, couldn’t score there at then beginning but we had a great second quarter, kind of switched the defense up, created some turnovers and Amerah (Steele) was absolutely on fire in the first half. I felt like we started the third quarter off good too. We had a little lull there in the fourth quarter that I kind of got upset with them about. We got a little sloppy, trying to work on some things in the half court and we kind of get a little impatient. There are still some things we need to work on.”
The Lady Cardinals were led by Steele with 29 points while Mikayla Wilder led the Lady Colonels with eight points.
“That’s beauty of our team—it’s usually Ally (Collett), Amerah (Steele) or Syd (Hall), so you have to kind of pick your poison of which one you’re going to try to stop,” Souder said. “It was Amerah’s night. It was Sydnie’s the other night, it was Ally’s the night before. So, that’s the consistency and that’s the good thing.”
The Lady Cardinals will be hosting the South Laurel Christmas Tournament this weekend with South Laurel set to play Holy Cross on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. while the Lady Colonels will be participating in this weekend’s Lady Redhound Christmas Bash at Corbin. Whitley County will play Spencer County on Friday at 6 p.m.
South Laurel 72, Whitley County 44
South Laurel 15 32 16 9 72
Whitley County 9 19 11 5 44
South Laurel (72) – Collett 19, Steele 29, Hall 8, Howard 2, Turner 2, E. Cox 3, Collins 2, L. Cox 2, Mills 2, Miller 3.
Whitley County (44) – Lawson 2, Shope 4, Anderson 3, Lewis 7, Monhollen 5, Moses 2, Siler 1, Logan 2, Housley 6, Wilder 8, Douglas 4.
