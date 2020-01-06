FRANKLIN COUNTY — Sacred Heart proved why they are ranked No. 1 in the state after defeating the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in Saturday’s Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout, 74-50, in the Lady Cardinals’ lowest scoring game of the season.
South Laurel was fighting from behind early in the game after Sacred Heart was able to pull away for an 11-point lead in the first half, despite Ally Collett’s eight-point effort, 25-14.
Sacred Heart outscored the Lady Cardinals by only two points in the second quarter, 14-12, as South Laurel was able gain their composure defensively.
Collett led the quarter once again with five points while Sydnie Hall and Clara Collins each knocked down a three-pointer in the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals were fighting from behind after being down 13 points going into the third quarter and Sacred Heart answered with a big 21-point quarter as South Laurel struggled offensively with only seven points in the third quarter. Sacred Heart went into the fourth quarter with a 27-point lead over South Laurel, 60-33.
Amerah Steele came alive in the fourth quarter with 11 of the Lady Cardinals 17 points while South Laurel’s defense held Sacred Heart to only 14 points in the final quarter but it was too little too late, as Sacred Heart took the 74-50 win.
Collett led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points while Steele had 13 points on the night.
Sacred Heart 74, South Laurel 50
Sacred Heart 25 14 21 14 74
South Laurel 14 12 7 17 50
Sacred Heart (74) – Marshall 11, Ralston 15, Toller 13, Clemons 24, Barry 1, Gilvin 4, Wolff 6.
South Laurel (50) – Collett 18, Steele 13, Hall 3, Howard 6, Cox 3, Collins 3, Jones 4.
Thursday’s Game
South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 59
With her team clinging to a 58-57 lead with less than four minutes remaining, South Laurel’s Bri Howard took matters in her own hands to help secure a Lady Cardinal win.
Howard crossovered her defender at the top of the key and connected with a 3-pointer that gave her team a four-point cushion that eventually led to a 69-59 win over 50th District foe Williamsburg.
Howard scored nine of her 13 points during the game’s final eight minutes as South Laurel rallied from a six-point deficit while outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-9, in the fourth quarter.
“Bri is the hardest-nosed kid on the team, so it doesn’t surprise me,” South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said. “She’s hard-nosed. She’s not afraid to take a shot and she’s just not scared to stick her nose in there. Her doing what she did tonight doesn’t surprise me. That usually happens — your hardest-nosed kids step up late. I was proud of her tonight.”
Despite seeing his team improve to 10-2 overall and 2-0 against 50th District opponents, Souder wasn’t happy with the way his team performed.
“We got outworked — we just got whipped,” he admitted. “To be honest with you, they deserved to win the ball game. Hats off to them. Coach (Randy) Crider and his kids wanted the ball game more than we did and until we figure that out, these girls are going to get the same heartache they get every year. I hate to be that way, but until they figure it out, that’s what it is going to be.”
South Laurel clung to a 20-18 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 33-30 advantage at halftime before seeing Williamsburg (7-4, 1-1) take control of the game in the third quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets outscored the Lady Cardinals, 20-11, during the period as Lillie Hall’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave her team a 50-44 advantage with eight minutes remaining.
South Laurel responded by scoring five points to open the fourth quarter, but baskets by Mikkah Siler and Madison Chapman allowed Williamsburg to hold a 53-49 lead at the 6:15Mark.
A 3-pointer by Amerah Steele broke a 55-all tie with 4:16 remaining while Howard’s 3-pointer at the top of the key at the 3:31 mark triggered an 11-2 run that allowed the Lady Cardinals to pull away.
“I’ve told them that they’re going to be nights where you don’t shoot well, but one thing you can always do is play hard and I didn’t feel like we did that tonight,” Souder said. “Talent is only going to take us so far. There are good teams everywhere and whether it’s in the region or in the state, whatever goals you set, if you don’t work hard you’re not going to accomplish them. I was really disappointed in our effort.”
Steele led South Laurel with 24 points while Howard and Sydnie Hall each added 13 points apiece.
South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 59
South Laurel 20 13 11 25 69
Williamsburg 18 12 20 9 59
South Laurel (69) — Steele 24, Collett 7, Hall 13, Howard 13, Turner 5, Cox 2, Miller 2, Collins 3.
Williamsburg (59) — Hall 13, Siler 16, Chapman 16, Lawson 10, Prewitt 3, Graham 1.
