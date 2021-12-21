Lady Cardinals fall 49-44 to Anderson County

LEXINGTON — A poor performance from the free-throw line kept South Laurel girls basketball team from pulling off a big win against state power Anderson County.
The Lady Cardinals (6-4) missed 13 shot attempts from the charity stripe during their 49-44 loss to the Lady Bearcats on Tuesday.
South Laurel turned in a 2-2 mark during its stay in the Traditional Bank Classic and will be off until Tuesday, Dec. 28 when the the Lady Cardinals will participate in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Tennessee.
“We played a great defensive game today,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “I decided to just play half court man and our kids really battled. We had opportunities but the biggest factor was that we missed 13 free throws. So we proved we can play with anyone on a given day.”
It was close throughout as Clara Collins scored 12 of her team-best 17 points during the first two quarters.
The game was tied at 10 apiece entering the second quarter while while Collins’ five points combined with Skeeter Mabe’s three points gave South Laurel a 20-17 advantage at halftime.
Anderson County outscored the Lady Cardinals 15-7 in the third quarter and held a 32-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel attempted a rally as Rachel Presley scored seven of her 11 points during the period while a Mabe added four points and Gracie Turner scored three points.
Collins (17 points), Presley (11 points) and Mabe (10 points) each finished in double figures in scoring.
Anderson Co. 49, South Laurel 44
South Laurel 10 10 7 17 44
Anderson Co. 10 7 15 17 49
South Laurel (44) — Collins 17, Turner 3, Cox 3, Presley 11, Mabe 10.
Anderson Co. (49) — Chesser 12, Serafini 3, Satterly 7, Jenkins 18, Johnson 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.