The Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their dominance over 13th Region opponents with a three-set win against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cardinals have been the biggest challenge within the region for Corbin this year but the Lady Redhounds have now won six-straight sets against South Laurel in their two games this season. The loss gives the Lady Cardinals their fifth in a row, after a stellar start to the year.
South Laurel Coach Jamie Clark said starting the match with a 25-8 first set loss was too much to bounce back from. While the Lady Cardinals played well in the final two sets, they still lost 25-21 in both.
"Corbin is always a tough game," said Clark. "We completely flopped on the first set, losing horribly. The second and third sets were much better for us, but it still wasn't enough to take a set from them."
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross was happy with her team's performance in the first set, but said there were too many mistakes made in the second and third.
"We played a great game tonight. We came out on fire by putting balls away quickly, covering, and making aggressive serves," said Ross. "The second and third sets, we made multiple errors in serve receive and when it was our time to serve we went back there and rushed it which resulted in a miss."
With a couple of weeks left in the regular season, Clark said his squad needs to focus on themselves and getting better in their final seven games, focusing on one game at a time.
"We get caught up thinking about this team and that team and district and region," said Clark. "I really want to focus on each game as we play and work out the minor issues that hinder our potential."
Ross said she loved seeing the determination and fight from her team on Tuesday.
"I don't brag on our girls enough but tonight they were all so determined to better the team with constantly asking what they did wrong or how they can better the ball," said Ross. "As a coach that makes me so proud because they have the determination and heart to want the best for the team instead of me having to yell or holler to get them to fix something."
