A strong end to the regular season helped the Whitley County Lady Colonels carry their momentum into a first round win in the 50th District Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels knocked out the South Laurel Lady Cardinals from the postseason with a 3-1 win. It was the second meeting between the teams this year. South Laurel won the first contest in both teams’ very first game of the season. A lot has changed since then, most notably Whitley County’s improvement and dominance within the region.
After the opening game loss to South Laurel, the Lady Colonels defeated every district and regional opponent they faced the remainder of the season, with the exception of a 3-2 loss to Corbin two weeks ago.
Whitley County took the first set on the match on Tuesday when they won 25-22, but South Laurel responded with a 25-22 win in the second set to even the match at 1-1. Whitley County controlled the game over the next two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-16 to take the win.
South Laurel’s loss ends what has been a great season for the Lady Cardinals. They finished the season with a record of 9-3, one of the best in the region. Coach Jamie Clark said while he is disappointed in the loss, he was happy with the season his team put together.
“First off, I’m extremely proud of the season our girls played this year. We missed out on district and region championships, but we witnessed many great things with these girls this season,” said Clark. “Some of these girls had to overcome major hurdles to put this season together. Obviously, everyone wants to win, and we are no different. A lot could be said about each one of these players and what they brought to the table.”
Clark added that his seniors will be sorely missed next season and thanked those who have supported the program.
“We are saying goodby to three seniors in Kristen McKeehan, Taylor Holland, and Faith Evans,” said Clark. “We wish all three of them the best. Big thanks to our parents, our boosters, and my assistant coach Tara Deaton.”
With the win, Whitley county earned a berth to the 13th Region tournament and will play Corbin in the 50th District championship on Wednesday. The Lady Redhounds are the only regional opponent who have defeated Whitley County this season. Clark praised Whitley County for their play on Tuesday.
“I can’t take anything away from how well Whitley County played tonight,” said Clark. “Their girls and coaching staff are a class act and played one heck of a game tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.