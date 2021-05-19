Lady Cardinals' five-game win streak comes to an end

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped a 13-3 decision to Somerset on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals' five-game win streak was snapped in the process. 

SOMERSET — South Laurel’s five-game win streak came to an end after Somerset scored 11 runs in the final two innings to defeat the Lady Cardinals, 13-3.

Usually, it’s Carly Mink’s squad that is doing the hitting but the Lady Briar Jumpers outhit South Laurel, 14-6, while taking advantage of three errors by the Lady Cardinals (17-10) that led to six unearned runs.

Mink’s squad took a 1-0 lead in the first inning only to see Somerset score two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Lady Briar Jumpers added four runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 6-1. South Laurel scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 6-3 before Somerset wrapped up the win with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Madison Worley led South Laurel with a hit and two RBI while Bailey Frazier finished with a hit and an RBI. Chloe Taylor, Makayla Blair, Karly Gray, and Addison Baker each added a hit apiece in the loss.

Taylor took the loss in the pitcher’s circle. She tossed three innings while allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Gray pitched one and one-third of an inning, allowing five hits and five earned runs while Madison Worley pitched the remainder of the game.

