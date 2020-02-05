Lady Cardinals freshman team takes 13th Region championship

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals freshman team defeated the Whitley County Lady Colonels freshman team 45-41 on Saturday to capture the 13th Region Freshman Championship.
South Laurel freshman coach Courtney Oliver said the road to Saturday’s championship game was anything but easy.
“We had to play three games straight, so that was tough,” she said. “So, the girls were a little worn out but honestly, with these girls, I don’t have to do a whole lot. They are great, they are super coachable and they always play really, really hard and they did Saturday.”
The Lady Cardinals freshman team defeated Bell County, 45-26, in Saturday’s first round, followed by a huge 51-9 win over Harlan County in the second round to send South Laurel to the championship game.
The Lady Cardinals had seven players to score in Saturday’s championship game with Clara Collins leading the team with 14 points while Emily Cox contributed nine points in Saturday’s win.
“Gracie Turner just continues to battle on the boards for us and go after loose balls,” Oliver said. “Emily Mills came up with a couple big shots in that final game, in that championship game against Whitley County. Reagan Jones is the one that hit the two winning free throws for us that put us ahead by four with just a few seconds left, so that was big.”
The Lady Cardinals finished their season with only one loss, which Oliver said is a testament to the hard work her team has put in all season long.
“We’ve just got super talented freshmen, they are just a great group of girls that just talk a lot and are super coachable and competitive,” she said.
Also on the roster is one seventh grader and three eighth graders who have played some valuable minutes for the Lady Cardinals this season, as well as several players who also play for the varsity team.
“A lot of the girls that are playing—Clara (Collins), Gracie (Turner), Emily Mills and Emily Cox—all four play a lot of varsity minutes too, so they have been super resilient for us this season,” Oliver said. “There were a lot of times where they were playing several games a week.”
Oliver believes that the future of the South Laurel girls basketball team is looking bright with such a success group of freshmen.
“Coach (Chris) Souder is super excited about these girls,” Oliver said. “They have been under the leadership of Sydnie (Hall), Amerah (Steele) and Ally (Collett) and got to play under them and learn under them this year and I think that’s been a huge asset for them.
“I feel like these girls have a different edge than our upperclassmen do. They seem to be even a little more aggressive and more competitive in nature, so we’re excited about that. They get along so well and play so well together. Coach Souder and I talked this weekend about the future and this is the future of our program, so it’s pretty exciting.”
