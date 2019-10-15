Lady Cardinals freshmen volleyball claim 13th Region championship

This past weekend, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals freshmen volleyball team came out of the loser’s bracket in the 13th Region Freshmen Tournament held at Whitley County, defeating Jackson County twice to be named the 13th Region champions. “This team consists of mostly eighth graders with only a few true freshman playing, and a few seventh graders as well,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “They are fun to coach and eager to learn. They play together as a team very well and help each other out while they are on the floor. The future is definitely bright.”
