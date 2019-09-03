After three consecutive losses, Andrew Johnson’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals were able to mark two consecutive wins with a 3-0 win over Knox Central on Thursday and a 2-1 win over Harlan County on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals saw their record improve to 4-4-1 with the wins.
Game One
South Laurel 3, Knox Central 0
After a difficult 5-4 loss to Whitley County on Tuesday, the Lady Cardinals bounced back with a 3-0 shutout over Knox Central on Thursday.
South Laurel saw three players score goals in their matchup against Knox Central.
Katie Vance, Ashlyn Davis and Makayla Fields had one goal each for the Lady Cardinals, while Davis also had one assist for South Laurel on Thursday.
South Laurel’s defense proved to be strong on Thursday, as they didn’t allow a single shot to go into the goalie box. Goalkeepers Karli Mitchell and Gracie Turner didn’t have to make a single save attempt in Thursday’s matchup with Knox Central.
Game Two
South Laurel 2, Harlan County
Saturday’s matchup was a much closer game but the Cardinals were able to hold on to the lead and walk away with a 2-1 win.
Belle Dotson and Vance had one goal each in Saturday’s matchup, while Aleix Casada and Davis each had one assist.
The Lady Cardinals had 18 shot attempts to try and take a bigger lead over Harlan County but were only able to slide two goals past Harlan County’s goalkeepers.
Turner allowed Harlan County’s Hayley Key to score one goal in Saturday’s game but the South Laurel defense didn’t allow any other balls to make it into the goalie box.
South Laurel will be facing Johnson Central on Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at South Laurel.
