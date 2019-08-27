KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals went 2-4 in this past weekend’s Showdown at the Sunsphere volleyball tournament held in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“We knew going in to this tournament that we were going to have to fight to come out with wins,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones.
The Lady Cardinals were first handed a 2-0 (25-16, 25-20) loss from Webb on Friday, followed by a 2-0 (25-17, 25-16) loss from Chattanooga Christian to go 0-2 in Friday’s games.
South Laurel went 2-2 on Saturday with wins over Pigeon Forge and Ooltewah and took losses from Morristown-Hamblin West and Carter.
The Lady Cardinals swept Pigeon Forge 2-0 (25-21, 25-20) and found a 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-6) win over Ooltewah, while taking a 2-1 (17-25, 25-23, 15-9) to Carter and a 2-0 (25-16, 25-14) loss to Morristown-Hamblin West.
South Laurel is now sitting at a 3-4 record.
“We are getting to know each other's strengths and hope to be able to put everyone in the right place to help the team be successful,” Jones said. “Even though we have five seniors, we have only three players with varsity experience. Girls are having to learn how to compete on every play and how to work together as a team.”
Jones said that her team will need to continue working hard in practices to get ready for what’s to come the rest of the season.
“We still need to work on the basics and details of the game, as well as strengthen our team building skills,” she said. “Once they become confident with themselves and with each other, it will all fall in place.”
South Laurel will travel to Whitley County on Thursday to take on the Lady Colonels.
