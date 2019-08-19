Lady Cardinals hold Model back in 3-1 win

RICHMOND — After taking a loss to Madison Southern on Thursday, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals bounced back with a 3-1 win over Model on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals struggled in Thursday’s game against Madison Southern, taking a 7-0 loss, but South Laurel didn’t lay down when it came to Saturday’s matchup against Model.
“They needed something good,” said South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson. “That was good for them to see and battle together. They really left everything out there today. It was good to get the win.”
The Lady Cardinals earned a free kick halfway into the first half of the game where Alexis Casada sent in a ball, allowing Katie Vance a chance to head it into the back of the net for a goal, giving South Laurel a 1-0 lead.
“We had maybe a couple stops to make defensively,” Johnson said of the first half. “The defense played really well today, technically sound and communicating and backing each other up.”
South Laurel went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage over Model.
“The second half is when it really opened up,” Johnson said. “We started strong and had a couple chances to move it to 2-0 but then they (Model) got a free kick about midway through the second half and able to punch it in to make it 1-1. Obviously, that was tough because we’d held the lead for so long and kept them out of the goal.”
Shelby Brock made a pass to Vance who battled through two Model players before launching the ball into the back of the net, giving the Lady Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
“Our keeper (Madison Vandeventer), coming off a game where you’ve given up seven goals, was down on herself and it’s frustrating when you give up that many and then she gave up the free kick, so she was already down prior to that,” Johnson said. “They (Model) got another free kick about middle of the field, about 30 yards out, and they hit one well and it looked like it was in and our keeper jumped up and tipped the ball over and it was a good save. She was excited, the teammates around her were excited, it was a big time save for us—it kept us in the lead.”
With 10 minutes left in the game, Casada hammered the ball into the goal one final time to give the Lady Cardinals a 3-1 advantage.
South Laurel will be back on the road on Tuesday, where they will face off against Lincoln County.
“It will be a good test and challenge for us but if our defense can play like this and cover for each other and have good communication and we’re physical—if they play like that and communicate and listen to our instructions, I like where we’d be against them,” Johnson said. “Our offense needs to just pick up right where it left. So, if we can just continue pressing forward, I feel good about our chances.”
Tuesday’s matchup against Lincoln County is set to begin at 6 p.m.
