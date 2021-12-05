The South Laurel Lady Cardinals had their final scrimmage Saturday at the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Classic vs. Dunbar, and in honor of the 1976-77 Laurel County Lady Cardinals State Champions, they wore replica uniforms.
featured
Lady Cardinals honor past Laurel County state champions
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with murder from Nov. double fatality
- Cafe, Sweetie's Ice Cream, other businesses coming to Laurel County
- CLAY’S BIG DAY: North Laurel’s Sizemore hits school-record nine 3-pointers during Jaguars’ win over Red Bird
- Jags surrender 61 second-half points during 88-76 loss to Greenwood
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group recognizes Physician of the Year, Advanced Practice Provider of the Year
- Lights Around London Driving Tour begins Saturday
- Two arrested on assault charges in separate incidents
- London eye doctor indicted for charges of theft by deception, devising scheme to defraud KMA
- Christmas season kicks off this week in London
- 30 receive indictments including drug charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.