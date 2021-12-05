Lady Cardinals honor past Laurel County state champions

Photo Submitted

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals had their final scrimmage Saturday at the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Classic vs Dunbar, and in honor of the 1976-77 Laurel County Lady Cardinals State Champions, they wore replica uniforms.

