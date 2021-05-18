Lady Cardinals keep rolling, capture fifth win in a row

HARLAN — A four-run first inning proved all South Laurel would need during its 11-1 rout of Harlan County on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals are now winners of five straight while improving to 17-9 overall and 11-1 against regional opponents after reviving a three-hit shut-out effort by pitcher Karly Gray.
“It’s nice to get some wins strung together,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We just have to stay focused and stay hungry throughout the weeks to come. This is the time of the season we want to be playing our best. We have had our ups and downs this season but we are playing pretty good ball right now. We still have a few aspects to work on but overall I am proud of the way we are playing.
“I think we are just finally starting to click,” she added. “Our pitchers are figuring out what it takes to win from the circle and we are becoming more confident at the plate.”
South Laurel added two runs in both the second and third innings while scoring three more runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Black Bears scores their only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Gray also led the way at the plate with two triples, two RBI, and three runs scored. Makayla Blair and Jaylyn Lewis both had two hits and two RBI apiece. Madison Worley had two hits and an RBI while Addison Baker finished with a hit and two RBI. Kylie Clem delivered a hit and an RBI while Bailey Frazier and Chloe Taylor each finished with a hit apiece.
