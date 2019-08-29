WHITLEY COUNTY -- The South Laurel Lady Cardinals were handed their third consecutive loss on Tuesday night as the Lady Cardinals dropped a 5-4 decision to the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
Not only was Tuesday night’s loss a district loss for the Lady Cardinals but also South Laurel's first loss to the Lady Colonels in school history.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Colonels to take the lead when Chelsea Logan sent the ball past the hands of South Laurel goalkeeper Madison Vandeventer in the four-minute mark to take a 1-0 lead over the Lady Cardinals.
Whitley County added another goal seven minutes later off a penalty kick to give the Lady Colonels a two-goal advantage over South Laurel.
South Laurel finally got things going offensively in the 33-minute mark of the first half with a goal by Belle Dotson. The Lady Colonels went into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Colonels added three more goals in the second half, while allowing the Lady Cardinals to also add three goals.
Whitley County goalkeeper Madison Patterson had 26 saves on the night, which Sawyers said played a huge role in holding off South Laurel’s offensive attack.
The Lady Colonels are now sitting at a 5-0 record with Sawyers’ crediting an explosive offense and dominant defense for their impressive season so far.
