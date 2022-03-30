Lady Cardinals' losing skid reaches four games after loss to Somerset

South Laurel dropped its fourth straight game in a row after falling to Somerset. 

 Les Nicholson

South Laurel collected 11 hits during its contest against Somerset but failed to push enough runs across the plate, losing to the Lady Briar Jumpers, 5-3.

Carly Mink’s squad dropped their fourth game in a row and fell 2-5 overall despite outhitting Somerset.

The Lady Briar Jumpers built a 5-1 advantage after two innings of play and never looked back. South Laurel’s two-run rally in the third inning cut its deficit to 5-3 but the Lady Cardinals couldn’t get any closer.

“We struggled early defensively which got us in a hole that we weren’t able to climb out of,” Mink said. “We hit the ball well but left too many runners on base. Katie (Jervis) did a great job pitching. Once we figure out how to put all the phases together we have the potential to be good.”

Brooklyne Allen led the way with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring once. Bailey Frazier collected two hits while Addison Baker delivered a two-run double. Katie Jervis also finished with two hits while Jaylyn Lewis had a hit and an RBI. Makayla Blair and Madison Worley each finished with a hit apiece in the loss.

South Laurel will go on the road Thursday and play Pulaski County at 6 p.m.

