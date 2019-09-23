WILLIAMSBURG— The South Laurel Lady Cardinals put an end to their losing streak on Thursday night with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-7) sweep of the Williamsburg Lady Jackets.
“After our last few losses, we decided to do things a little different tonight (Thursday) and get a look at some other players in different positions,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “It worked really well. I had a whole team of young girls, some who have never played varsity before, play the first two sets. I am very pleased with their play tonight. They communicated, stayed positive and played for each other.”
And while the Lady Cardinals put an end to their losing streak, the Lady Jackets have now found themselves in a three-game hole, losing their last three matches.
“Not the outcome we wanted, but our girls played together as a team and didn’t quit, which is what we stressed to them after our game earlier this week,” said Williamsburg Coach Dirk Berta. “We played with South in a lot of rallies, but they just didn’t end in our favor.”
The Lady Cardinals won the first and third sets pretty easily and though the Lady Jackets put up more of a fight in the second set, South Laurel was still able to walk away with the victory.
“I was a little worried that they would let the 'district game' title get to them,” Jones said. “But they showed up, had poise, and did their jobs very well. I now know I can count on them in tight situations to step up and get the job done.”
While Berta said was happy with his Lady Jackets effort on Thursday night, he hopes to see his team come together to put away games moving forward.
“We need to execute and finish plays better,” Berta said. “We are looking to forward to our upcoming games. To God be the glory.”
Williamsburg will face Jellico, Tennessee on Monday, while South Laurel will be hosting Whitley County on Tuesday.
