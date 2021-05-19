Lady Cardinals move back into the top spot of the Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings

13th Region Fear 'Les' Fastpitch Rankings
1. South Laurel (17-10 overall, 11-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
This has been one tough season for me to really put my finger on who the top team is. This week, I’m going with South Laurel. I had almost written the Lady Cardinals off after their four-game losing skid a few weeks ago but they responded with a five-game win streak, and now seem to be peaking at the right time. Plus, they possess the best record against regional opponents, and you can’t go wrong with that.
2. North Laurel (14-10, 4-2)
The Lady Jaguars were able to snap a six-game losing skid with a road win over Middlesboro on Tuesday. Let’s just say it was a much-needed win for Doug Gregory’s squad.
North Laurel has tons of firepower offensively and defensively, and Maddie Dagley has shown she’s the best pitcher in the region. I still believe North Laurel could very well be the front runners to win the region crown.
3. Corbin (10–15, 8-5)
The Lady Redhounds have been hard to read the entire season. Just when it looked as if they’ve turned the corner, they take a loss. With that said, this team has just as much talent as anyone in the region. Kaylee Morales is playing lights out currently and both Kallie Housley and Shelby Stewart have been great in the pitcher’s circle. The addition of their eighth graders to full-time status could pay off in the end.
4. Knox Central (14-9, 12-4)
The Lady Panthers have won a program-best 11 games in a row, and have to be considered the hottest team in the region. But during the stretch, Knox Central has played only three teams with above .500 records.
5. Whitley County (13-11, 12-5)
The Lady Colonels are another team that has shown they can play with anyone in the region. The problem is they just need to be a tad bit more consistent. Whitley County hasn’t won back-to-back games since May 3.
6. Clay County (13–13, 7-5)
The defending 13th Region champions have surprised me with how competitive they have been this season, and have enough talent to make an outside run at defending their crown. To do so though, Clay County must receive solid pitching efforts.
7. Jackson County (15-10, 7-5)
I really thought the Lady Generals were going to make a move into the top five this season but recent losses to both Whitley County and Knox Central are keeping them out of the conversation currently. With that said, Jackson County is a much-improved team this season.
8. Middlesboro (12-16, 9-6)
The Yellow Jackets have struggled down the stretch, going 1-6 during their last seven games. This is another team that could surprise a team in postseason play, though.
9. Lynn Camp (15-11, 11-7)
I said this last week and I’ll say it again: the Lady Wildcats have the potential to be a top-five team but to do so, they’ve got to get over the hump and beat the teams ranked in front of them. They are currently 1-7 against teams ranked above them.
10. Harlan County (11-6, 7-5)
The Lady Black Bears got a huge win last week at home against Corbin, scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to beat the Lady Redhounds, 16–15. They had a chance to move up in the rankings but dropped an 11-1 decision to South Laurel on Monday.
