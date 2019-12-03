LINCOLN COUNTY — South Laurel seniors Ally Collett, Amerah Steele and Sydnie Hall combined for 66 points in Monday night’s season opener against Lincoln County to help the Lady Cardinals seal a 75-47 win over the Lady Patriots.
“Our three seniors, as advertised, led the way,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “Their leadership skills on the court are great. They are all positive and encouraging.
“We’re kind of using the motto ‘embrace the chase’ this year, so it’s got to start here (at the beginning of the season). Lincoln is a tradition-rich team and coming on their court and finding a win, I was impressed. The kids played hard. We made a lot of mistakes and I knew we would in the first game but those were all hustle mistakes and any hustle mistakes we can fix.”
The Lady Cardinals took an early 10-point lead over the Lady Patriots after putting up 19 points in the first quarter, while holding Lincoln County to only nine points.
The Lady Cardinals and Lady Patriots matched each other in points in the second quarter, with both teams putting up 20 points. South Laurel went into halftime with a 10-point lead, 39-29.
The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Patriots 36-18 in the second half to help South Laurel find a 75-47 win over Lincoln County.
Collett led the Lady Cardinals on Monday night with 32 points, while Steele had 20 points and Hall had 14 points.
Souder said that with several young players finding minutes for the Lady Cardinals this season, including freshmen Clara Collins, Gracie Turner and Emily Mills, he saw several things that his team will need to work on as the season progresses.
“We didn’t rebound great but we’ve got some young kids that we’re playing,” he said. “We’re bringing those kids off the bench, so the speed of the game is probably high for them right now but they got good, valuable minutes. There are plenty of things that we can take away from this game that were positives and plenty of things we can work on before our next game on Saturday.”
The Lady Cardinals will be facing Mercer County, where Souder coached at for 19 years before taking the position at South Laurel, in the 12th/13th Region Challenge on Saturday.
“They (Mercer County) are super athletic and it’ll be a different challenge because they’ll really get after us,” he said. “It’s really good for us and it’s a good test for us. We want to play good teams early because I want weaknesses exposed early—I want weaknesses exposed in December and not in March. That’s the biggest key. We aren’t going to learn things by playing teams that aren’t very good at this point.”
South Laurel 75, Lincoln County 47
South Laurel 19 20 15 21 75
Lincoln County 9 20 7 11 47
South Laurel (75) – Collett 32, Steele 20, Hall 14, Cox 1, Collins 2, Howard 3, Turner 2.
Lincoln County (47) – Shearer 11, Releford 16, Reed 2, Rice 2, Lynn 2, Robbins 4, Ellison 6, T. Shearer 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.