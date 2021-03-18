WILLIAMSBURG -- The road to a fifth straight 50th District championship wasn't an easy one, but in the end, Chris Souder's South Laurel Lady Cardinals were able to persevere a 1-5 start along with many ups and downs throughout the season.
South Laurel had to hurdle numerous obstacles once again during Tuesday's 50th District Tournament title game against Whitley County.
Junior Rachel Presley played only four minutes in the first half due to foul trouble along with the Lady Cardinals facing a 52-51 deficit with 2:31 remaining in the game.
That's when Presley, the tournament's MVP, took over. She scored five points in a 30-second stretch to give her team the lead for good as South Laurel handed the Lady Colonels a 65-55 loss.
"Winning the district this year with all we have been through, dating back to last March is pretty special," Souder said. "From starting 1-5 to 17-10 now, is a testament to our kids. Also having three starters get in foul trouble early and the way our bench responded was huge.
"At this point, the fact we are going to the region as a district winner is great," he added. "We now have a week to get ready, so we will take a few days off to rest up and heal up. This region will be very interesting in my opinion. We just have to keep getting better and be ready. We still feel like we haven't come close to playing our best basketball."
Presley scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half while the Lady Cardinals knocked down 13-of-17 shot attempts from the free-throw line, including hitting 10-of-11 down the stretch.
South Laurel also became the first No. 3 seed to win the 50th District Tournament in more than 25 years after knocking off No. 2 seed Corbin on Saturday before defeating top-seeded Whitley County on Monday.
"Both games were really tough and earlier in the year, we lose them both," Souder said of his team's two district losses during regular season play. "So winning as a three seed is pretty special for this team. Just really proud of how we have grown during the season."
It was a total team effort for the Lady Colonels with Reagan Jones getting the hot-hand early, scoring six of her 14 points in the first but the Lady Cardinals still trailed, 19-18, going into the second quarter.
Clara Collins scores nine of her 11 points in the second quarter while Gracie Turner added four points to five South Laurel a 31-30 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals built a 39-32 lead in the third quarter behind six consecutive points by Jones but Whitley County's Gracie Jo Wilder scored six of her game-high 29 points to end the period while tying the game at 44 apiece heading into the fourth quarter.
South Laurel built a 51-46 lead with 6:28 remaining in regulation before seeing Reis Anderson score five points to push the Lady Colonels back out in front with 4:54 left.
Neither team scored until the 2:37 mark when Presley connected with an old-fashioned 3-point play and followed with a outback to put the Lady Cardinals up for good at 56-52.
Member of the All-Tournament team were: Shelby Stewart, Corbin, Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg, Gracie Jo Wilder, Whitley County
Darcie Anderson, Whitley County, Natalie Moses, Whitley County, Emily Cox, South Laurel, Clara Collins, South Laurel, Gracie Turner, and South Laurel Rachel Presley (Tournament MVP), South Laurel.
50th District Girls Tournament
Finals
South Laurel 65, Whitley County 55
South Laurel 18 13 13 21 65
Whitley County 19 11 14 11 55
South Laurel (65) -- Howard 10, Clem 1, Jones 14, Cox 7, Presley 17, Collins 11, Turner 5.
Whitley County (55) -- Wilder 29, Monhollen 5, R. Anderson 12, Moses 4, D. Anderson 3, Powers 2.
