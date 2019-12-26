LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals finished up the Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash on Monday where the Lady Cardinals were able to extend their winning streak to six games after defeating Grant County, 68-46.
After a slow start in the first quarter that had the Lady Cardinals down by five points, 13-8, South Laurel Chris Souder substituted some of his players in from off the bench in hopes of getting a response out of his players.
“I didn’t think the effort was there to start with,” he said. “We weren’t talking, defensively we were getting beat down the floor, so I just decided, like we did a little bit the other night, those kids came in and kind of sparked us back up and kind of got the energy level back up and held their own.”
After being down by three points at halftime, the Lady Cardinals were able to find an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter after a 22-point third quarter where Amerah Steele led the team with nine points.
A 10-point effort by Sydnie Hall helped the Lady Cardinals to find 25 points in the fourth quarter to find the 68-46 win.
“They responded a little bit better but we’ve still got a long way to go, a lot to work on,” Souder said. “It’s early and I’d rather us get better than get a hollow win. It’s on the defensive end. That was our issue last year. We’ve got to make a commitment to get better at it. We’re not always going to be able to hit the bucket.”
The Lady Cardinals will be traveling to West Palm Beach, Florida this weekend to compete in the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches.
Monday’s Game
South Laurel 68, Grant County 46
South Laurel 8 13 22 25 68
Grant County 13 11 8 14 46
South Laurel (68) – Collett 13, Steele 16, Hall 13, Howard 10, Collins 7, Mills, Jones 3.
Grant County (46) – Herrindon 2, Menefee 4, West 2, Homer 2, Lyric Ingguls 2, Wilcoven 1, Robinson 21, Naranjo 4, Scroggins 5, Lydcee Ingguls 2.
Sunday’s Game
South Laurel 76, Oldham County 58
South Laurel was able to run its win streak to five games after upending Oldham County, 76-58.
The Lady Cardinals held a slim 32-28 advantage at halftime before outscoring the Lady Colonels, 44-30, during the second half to pick up the 18-point victory.
Senior Ally Collett poured in a game-high 30 points with 23 of those coming in the second half.
Sydnie Hall hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points while Amerah Steele tallied 11 points. Both Bri Howard and Clara Collins each added nine points apiece.
South Laurel 76, Oldham County 58
Oldham County 18 10 9 21 58
South Laurel 24 8 16 28 76
Oldham County (58) — Roehrig 2, Cheatham 2, Clark 6, Goldsmith 10, Butts 3, Swanson 25, Gast 10.
South Laurel (76) — Collett 30, Steele 11, Hall 14, Howard 9, Collins 9, Turner 1, Cox 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.