After a slow first quarter, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals came alive to find a 76-68 win over Dixie Heights on Saturday.
“I just thought we paid more attention to what we were doing,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “I don’t think we were ready to play in the first half and we talked about whatever it is, you’ve got to play your game. This is a weird time but that doesn’t matter. I just felt like we weren’t paying attention in the beginning and the things I was getting onto them about was effort and lack of attention, so I tried to get their attention at halftime and I thought in the second half we were much better. We were getting after it much better.”
The Lady Cardinals struggled to knock down shots in the first quarter with both Amerah Steele and Sydnie Hall contributing five points each to give South Laurel 10 points for the quarter while Dixie Heights knocked down 18 points.
South Laurel picked up the lead after Steele’s 12-point effort helped the Lady Cardinals to add 24 points in the second quarter, taking a 34-33 lead going into halftime.
The two teams remained close in the third quarter with the Lady Cardinals clinging to a 53-52 lead heading into the fourth quarter that was followed up with a 23-point quarter to finish out the game.
“We had great minutes out of Clara (Collins) in the second half and Emily Cox had eight points and nine rebounds and that’s what we need,” Souder said. “It can’t be Amerah (Steele) and Syd (Hall) all the time. Some other people have to contribute like Gracie Turner did a great job in the third quarter. This is the good thing about this, we’re getting opportunities to get several other people some valuable minutes.”
Steele led the Lady Cardinals with 24 points in Saturday’s win.
South Laurel 76, Dixie Heights 68
South Laurel 10 24 19 23 76
Dixie Heights 18 15 19 16 68
South Laurel (76) – Steele 24, Hall 14, Howard 4, Cox 8, Collins 19, Turner 7.
Dixie Heights (68) – Steczynski 11, Pelfrey 15, Berman 7, Lockard 16, Lawson 11, Reynolds 6, Smith 2.
