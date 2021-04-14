It was a big day at the plate on Tuesday night for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals when they took on the Whitley County Lady Colonels. The Lady Cardinals came away with a lopsided 21-5 victory in their first district win of the year.
South Laurel had three big innings that helped them cruise to the win. They scored six runs in the top of the first to start the game, seven more in the top of the third, and six more in the top of the fifth.
Katie Jervis led the Lady Cardinals at the plate on the night. Jervis had a triple and two doubles, while driving in two runs. Chloe Taylor had four singles and three runs batted in, while Makayla Blair had a triple and two singles and drove in four runs. Kylie Clem, Addie Baker, and Madison Worley each had two hits in the win, while Bailey Frazier had one hit.
South Laurel Coach Carly Mink said that her team was able to put together a complete team effort in the win, but they still have improvements that need to be made.
"It was a good district win and I am proud of our team for hitting well al the way through the lineup," said Mink. "We still have a few things to work on defensively, but it was an overall good team win with every player contributing."
Whitley County was able to score a run in the second inning, three in the third, and another run in the fourth. The Lady Colonels had eight hits on the night. Jaycie Monhollen had two hits, while Makenzie Lunsford, Kara Canada, Ryleigh Petrey, Chelsey Logan, and Amber Brown each hit once.
Karly Gray pitched a complete game from the mound for South Laurel. She put in five innings of work, allowing just eight hits, while walking six.
With the win, South Laurel is now 3-2 on the season, while Whitley sits at 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.