SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals slid by Berea on Thursday night with a 1-0 win.
South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson said that while he’s always happy with a win, he wasn’t happy with the lack of effort from his Lady Cardinals on Thursday.
“We’re young and we knew it was going to be a roller coaster, knew there were going to be ruts but sometimes they’re deep and they’re hard to get out of,” he said. “That goal got us out of it tonight (Thursday).”
Despite the win, Johnson said he saw a better performance from his Lady Cardinals in their 4-1 loss to Montgomery County on Monday night.
“We played a great game on Monday against far superior competition,” he said. “The second half was better, they came out with a little more intensity. They’ve got good tactical ideas but sometimes the technique isn’t there and that’s something we’ll have to work on.”
Berea’s defense was able to shutdown the Lady Cardinals’ offense in the first half, while South Laurel’s defense was also able to keep out the Lady Pirates’ offense, with a scoreless first half.
“The defense played better in the second half,” Johnson said. “They were a little skeptical in the first half. We allowed a breakaway and it hit the post, so they got lucky there. Our keeper made some decent saves but we gave up too many corners (corner kicks).”
In the 67-minute mark, Lindsay Cox was able to slid one past Berea’s goalkeeper to give South Laurel the 1-0 lead.
“Their keeper played a phenomenal game, made some great saves,” Johnson said. “Their defense and their keeper are solid so we couldn’t find a way around but fortunately we were able to finally get that goal.”
The Lady Cardinals’ defense was able to hold off Berea’s offense and walked away with the 1-0 win.
“The defense played better in the second half and kept them out,” Johnson said. “It was a good shutout for the defense and our keeper.”
The Lady Cardinals (5-6-1) will be back in action today, as South Laurel will host crosstown rival North Laurel (6-1).
“The effort was better in the second half (Thursday) but from the opening get-go on Monday, if there’s no effort there, it will get ugly in a hurry,” Johnson said.
Game time is set for 6 p.m.
